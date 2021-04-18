Adsense 300×250

Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ur-Haq Qadri has on Sunday said that around 40,000 to 50,000 Pakistanis likely to be allowed to perform Hajj this year.

In a recent statement, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that the Hajj 2021 would take place under special rules and regulations, eligibility, criteria and age restrictions following the deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

The Minister said the pilgrims of less than twenty or over fifty years of age may not be permitted to perform Hajj this year.

Saudi Arabia may allow hajj applicants to have sound health without serious illness.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had expanded a probe against Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri.

The anti-graft watchdog had decided to inquire into alleged irregularities in the Hajj advertising campaign, sources said.

The NAB would collect a complete record of the advertising campaign for Hajj during the past two years.

The accountability bureau will also collect the record from the advertising agencies and the Press Information Department (PID), sources said.

The NAB had decided to scrutinize the Hajj advertising campaign after allegations of irregularities, sources added.

Previously, the Minister for Religious Affairs had said that they were in consultation with stakeholders regarding Hajj policy 2021.

“Hajj could be expensive this year due to COVID-19 SOPs,” he had said adding that they were eyeing more and more facilities for the pilgrims going for the pilgrimage next year.

He said that they would try to resolve the issues faced during the last year.

“We will also arrange vaccine for the pilgrims,” the minister had said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hajj rituals were held by Saudi authorities during 2020 in a limited number with around 1,000 domestic pilgrims from various countries attending the pilgrimage owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.