Adsense 970×250

Pakistan COVID: 5,300 Positive Cases, 178 Deaths Report Today

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

29th Apr, 2021. 01:03 am
Adsense 300×600
Pakistan COVID: 5,300 Positive Cases, 178 Deaths Report Today
Adsense 300×250

A total of 5,300 people tested positive with the deadly virus in Pakistan today, bringing the total number of people infected with the coronavirus to 812,527.

According to details, 5,300 more people across the country were tested positive today, including 1,029 from Sindh, 327 in Islamabad, 16 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 2,676 in Punjab, 927 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 173 in Balochistan and 152 in Azad Kashmir. Cases have been confirmed.

According to statistics, the number of patients infected with coronavirus in Pakistan is currently 281384 in Sindh, 22118 in Balochistan, 116523 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 74131 in Islamabad, 5296 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 296144 in Punjab and 16931 in Azad Kashmir.

It may be recalled that earlier, according to the data released by the spokesperson of the Sindh Health Department, the coronavirus was confirmed in 1029 people across Sindh, after which the number of patients in Sindh has risen to 281,384.

On the other hand, Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 178 more people in Pakistan today, bringing the death toll to 17,575 while the number of infected patients is 812,527.

2 people were killed in Azad Kashmir, 127 from Corona in Punjab, 5 in Sindh and 5 in  Islamabad, 1 in Balochistan and 1 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 37 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The total number of deaths from the coronavirus has risen to 17,575.

Total, 4629 people died in Sindh, 233 in Balochistan, 3238 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 470 in Azad Kashmir, 675 in Islamabad, 106 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 8224 in Punjab. Have done

Earlier, the Punjab Health Department said in a statement that 127 patients died of coronavirus in Punjab today, bringing the total number of deaths across the province to 8224.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Amjad Sabri death anniversary
20 mins ago
Remembering Legendary Qawwal Amjad Sabri on 5th death anniversary

Popular Qawwal and Naat Khawan Amjad Sabri is being remembered today (Thursday)...
NAB Requests Issuance Of Permanent Arrest Warrant Against Nawaz Sharif
29 mins ago
NAB Requests Issuance Of Permanent Arrest Warrant Against Nawaz Sharif

Appeals against the convictions of Avenfield Reference, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (R)...
US Returning To Normalcy As CDC Eases Mask Guidelines
52 mins ago
US Returning To Normalcy As CDC Eases Mask Guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a US public health...
Adnan Siddiqui
60 mins ago
Adnan Siddiqui Requests Everyone To Follow COVID-19 SOPs

As the coronavirus cases have been increasing rapidly in Pakistan, veteran actor...
Iran Saudi Arabia good relations
1 hour ago
PM Imran welcomes the KSA initiative for peace with Iran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has lauds Saudi Arabia's move to develop friendly...
1 hour ago
You Can’t Take Your Eyes Off Nimra Khan’s New Photos

One of the bravest and smiling showbiz actresses Nimra Khan looks enchanting in...

Recent News

Amjad Sabri death anniversary
20 mins ago
Remembering Legendary Qawwal Amjad Sabri on 5th death anniversary

Popular Qawwal and Naat Khawan Amjad Sabri is being remembered today (Thursday)...
NAB Requests Issuance Of Permanent Arrest Warrant Against Nawaz Sharif
29 mins ago
NAB Requests Issuance Of Permanent Arrest Warrant Against Nawaz Sharif

Appeals against the convictions of Avenfield Reference, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (R)...
US Returning To Normalcy As CDC Eases Mask Guidelines
52 mins ago
US Returning To Normalcy As CDC Eases Mask Guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a US public health...
Adnan Siddiqui
60 mins ago
Adnan Siddiqui Requests Everyone To Follow COVID-19 SOPs

As the coronavirus cases have been increasing rapidly in Pakistan, veteran actor...