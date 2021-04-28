Adsense 300×250

A total of 5,300 people tested positive with the deadly virus in Pakistan today, bringing the total number of people infected with the coronavirus to 812,527.

According to details, 5,300 more people across the country were tested positive today, including 1,029 from Sindh, 327 in Islamabad, 16 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 2,676 in Punjab, 927 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 173 in Balochistan and 152 in Azad Kashmir. Cases have been confirmed.

According to statistics, the number of patients infected with coronavirus in Pakistan is currently 281384 in Sindh, 22118 in Balochistan, 116523 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 74131 in Islamabad, 5296 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 296144 in Punjab and 16931 in Azad Kashmir.

It may be recalled that earlier, according to the data released by the spokesperson of the Sindh Health Department, the coronavirus was confirmed in 1029 people across Sindh, after which the number of patients in Sindh has risen to 281,384.

On the other hand, Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 178 more people in Pakistan today, bringing the death toll to 17,575 while the number of infected patients is 812,527.

2 people were killed in Azad Kashmir, 127 from Corona in Punjab, 5 in Sindh and 5 in Islamabad, 1 in Balochistan and 1 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 37 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The total number of deaths from the coronavirus has risen to 17,575.

Total, 4629 people died in Sindh, 233 in Balochistan, 3238 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 470 in Azad Kashmir, 675 in Islamabad, 106 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 8224 in Punjab. Have done

Earlier, the Punjab Health Department said in a statement that 127 patients died of coronavirus in Punjab today, bringing the total number of deaths across the province to 8224.