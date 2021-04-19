Adsense 300×250

Pakistan on Monday extended condolences on the loss of lives in a tragic train accident in Egypt.

According to the details, in a tweet today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said our thoughts and prayers are with the government and the brotherly people of Egypt besides the families of those who lost their loves ones in the train accident.

The spokesperson also prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the incident.

We convey our deepest sympathies on the tragic train accident in #Egypt. Our thoughts and prayers are with the government, the brotherly people of Egypt and the families of those who have lost their lives. We wish quick recovery to the injured.@MfaEgypt @PakinEgypt — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) April 19, 2021

According to the media reports, at least eleven people were killed and 98 injured in a train accident in Egypt’s Qalioubia province north of Cairo.

The health ministry said in a statement said that more than 50 ambulances took the injured to three hospitals in the province

As per local media reports, the train was heading from Cairo to the Nile Delta city of Mansoura when four carriages derailed about 25 miles north of Cairo.

Egypt’s transportation minister Kamel El-Wazir, who is a former army general, also faced calls to resign from some Egyptians on social media however, he vowed to keep working on developing the ageing rail network.