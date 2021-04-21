Adsense 970×250

Pakistan secures membership of three key UN Bodies

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 12:40 pm
Adsense 300×600
Pakistan
Adsense 300×250

The Foreign Office in a statement on Wednesday said that Pakistan got elected as the member of three key United Nations panels.

According to the statement, FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that Pakistan had secured the membership of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, the Commission on the Status of Women, and the Commission on Population and Development.

The FO spokesperson said, ‘These commissions play a pivotal role in enhancing international cooperation on various social and economic issues.’

FO said that, ‘Through its membership of these commissions, in line with their respective mandates and the country’s commitment to cooperative multilateralism, Pakistan will continue to foster international cooperation for combating transnational organized crime and improving efficiency and fairness of criminal justice administration systems, promote gender equality and women empowerment, and support initiatives aimed at assisting countries in developing their capacity to produce and analyze population data and information.’

Pakistan will assume the membership of all three bodies from January 1, 2022.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption
1 hour ago
India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption

In Maharashtra, the state of India, 22 patients died at Zakir Hussain...
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.
2 hours ago
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.

The Meteorological Department's Heat Wave Center has forecast heatwave in Karachi and...
Zarnish Khan
2 hours ago
Zarnish Khan Stealing Hearts With Her Million-Watt Beauty, Elegance

Gorgeous showbiz’s actress Zarnish Khan has shared an inspirational quote with her Insta fam....
Aymen Saleem
2 hours ago
Do You Know Who Is Actress Aymen Saleem’s Father?

Actress Aymen Saleem, who recently made her debut in the drama industry,...
UAE Considers To Restrict Movement Of People Without Vaccine Jab
2 hours ago
UAE Considers To Restrict Movement Of People Without Vaccine Jab

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has mulled to restrict the movement of...
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Asad Qaiser heated exchange
2 hours ago
Abbasi Ordered To Tender His Apology in Parliament For Disregarding Speaker

In an unfavourable turn of events during the National Assembly (NA) session...

Recent News

India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption
1 hour ago
India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption

In Maharashtra, the state of India, 22 patients died at Zakir Hussain...
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.
2 hours ago
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.

The Meteorological Department's Heat Wave Center has forecast heatwave in Karachi and...
Ramadan Calendar Karachi
2 hours ago
Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021: Today Sehri timing Karachi, Iftar timing Karachi

Karachi: Today Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021 has been updated, Karachi Ramazan timing...
Zarnish Khan
2 hours ago
Zarnish Khan Stealing Hearts With Her Million-Watt Beauty, Elegance

Gorgeous showbiz’s actress Zarnish Khan has shared an inspirational quote with her Insta fam....