Pakistan secures membership of three key UN Bodies

Adsense 300×250

The Foreign Office in a statement on Wednesday said that Pakistan got elected as the member of three key United Nations panels.

According to the statement, FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that Pakistan had secured the membership of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, the Commission on the Status of Women, and the Commission on Population and Development.

The FO spokesperson said, ‘These commissions play a pivotal role in enhancing international cooperation on various social and economic issues.’

FO said that, ‘Through its membership of these commissions, in line with their respective mandates and the country’s commitment to cooperative multilateralism, Pakistan will continue to foster international cooperation for combating transnational organized crime and improving efficiency and fairness of criminal justice administration systems, promote gender equality and women empowerment, and support initiatives aimed at assisting countries in developing their capacity to produce and analyze population data and information.’

Pakistan will assume the membership of all three bodies from January 1, 2022.