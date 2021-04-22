Pakistani Student Disfigured By An “atrocious” Acid Attack In New York

Adsense 300×250

A Pakistani student Nafiah Ikram has survived a “heinous” acid attack by an unidentified man in New York, United States of America (USA).

The acid attack on Nafiah Ikram was investigated as an anti-Muslim hate crime which almost disfigured her face and also damaged her eyes.

On March 17, the victim and her mother were getting out of their car outside their home when the man rushed up to her, threw a caustic liquid at her and ran off.

The girl was immediately taken to the hospital by her mother. Her father, Sheikh Ikram said that Nafiah was targeted on her way home from work.

“No, it’s not a random attack, it’s a planned attack,” her father said.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder asked anyone with information to proceed as he announced a $10,000 reward for any detail leading to an arrest.

“This attack was a vicious and heinous crime and I am personally requesting anyone with knowledge to come forward,” the police said.

However, the attack left her hospitalized for 15 days, with severe burns to her face, eyes, neck, and hands.

On the other hand, in a recent interview, Nafiah Ikram detailed the horrifying incident saying: “My whole life changed in a matter of five minutes.”

“I can just see colours, but that’s it,” she said. “I want to know, like, what’s the reason? Like, what could I have possibly done to somebody?”

Also, her father said, “Nafiah is just starting to talk again, but still struggles to eat or drink because acid burned her throat.”

“She is very scared. My wife sleeps with her every night,” Ikram said.