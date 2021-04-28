Adsense 970×250

PM, Bill Gates discuss next steps on COVID-19 response, polio eradication and climate change

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

28th Apr, 2021. 01:12 pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

According to the details, both the dignitaries exchanged views on the current situation of coronavirus pandemic, polio eradication campaign, health and development issues, and climate change.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed appreciation for the work of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for fighting poverty, battling COVID-19 pandemic and inequalities around the world.

During the conversation Bill Gates acknowledged Pakistan’s commitment to address climate change and agreed that the world must come together to face this global challenge.

He also suggested Prime Minister Imran Khan to leverage Pakistan’s unique voice to raise awareness for increasing global support for smallholder farmers.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Bill Gates agreed on the importance of urgently stopping the spread of COVID-19, polio and other vaccine-preventable diseases in Pakistan.

While highlighting that food systems are particularly vulnerable to climate change, he emphasized that the global leaders should prioritize investments in agricultural research for adaptation.

He also suggested Prime Minister Imran Khan to leverage Pakistan’s unique voice to raise awareness for increasing global support for smallholder farmers.

On the other hand, the Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has urged the citizens aged 40 years and above to register for Covid vaccination by sending their CNICs to 1166.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he said daily vaccinations crossed over one hundred thousand in a day for the first time yesterday.

The Minister said 117,852 people received vaccine yesterday, while a total of 2.1 million citizens have so far been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan, in a tweet, has asked the citizens aged fifty to get vaccinated at their any nearby vaccination center.

He said they should approach any center with CNIC, phone number and get the vaccine.

