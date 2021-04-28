Adsense 300×250

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

According to the details, both the dignitaries exchanged views on the current situation of coronavirus pandemic, polio eradication campaign, health and development issues, and climate change.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed appreciation for the work of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for fighting poverty, battling COVID-19 pandemic and inequalities around the world.

During the conversation Bill Gates acknowledged Pakistan’s commitment to address climate change and agreed that the world must come together to face this global challenge.

He also suggested Prime Minister Imran Khan to leverage Pakistan’s unique voice to raise awareness for increasing global support for smallholder farmers.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Bill Gates agreed on the importance of urgently stopping the spread of COVID-19, polio and other vaccine-preventable diseases in Pakistan.