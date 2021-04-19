Adsense 300×250

Jamshed Iqbal Cheema has been appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Food Security on Monday.

An official notification shared by SAPM Shahbaz Gill on his Twitter confirmed Iqbal Cheema’s appointment.

وزیراعظم عمران خان نے جمشید اقبال چیمہ کو SAPM for Food Security مقرر کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا ہے۔ چیمہ صاحب ایک محنتی اور قابل آدمی ہیں۔ اللہ انکا حامی و ناصر ہو۔ pic.twitter.com/SJe31U9Wwy — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) April 19, 2021

Shahbaz Gill along in his tweet also said that Cheema is a hardworking man.

On the other hand, Senator Faisal Javed extends congratulations to the new SAPM on his new post.

“Congratulations to Jamshed Iqbal Cheema upon getting nominated as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Food Security,” he tweeted.

Congratulations to Jamshed Iqbal Cheema upon getting nominated as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Food Security. He is an old PTI member and an expert in Food Security and Agricultural Sciences. pic.twitter.com/L5bvgKnxVV — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) April 19, 2021

Note that Jamshed Iqbal Cheema is an old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member and an expert in Food Security and Agricultural Sciences.

Earlier on April 17, a notification issued by the cabinet division cited the removal of Hammad Azhar as finance minister and given the ministry to Shaukat Tarin.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had appointed a fourth finance minister in almost three and a half years.

In addition, as a result of the recent reshuffle, Hamad Azhar has been given the portfolio of the Ministry of Energy while Fawad Chaudhry has been given the portfolio of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Apart from the Ministry of Finance, the portfolio of Minister of Industry and Production has also been withdrawn from Hamad Azhar and Khusro Bakhtiar has been made Minister of Industry and Production.

On the other hand, Fawad Chaudhry also said in a Twitter message that the Prime Minister has made changes in the cabinet and also informed about their details.

It may be recalled that reports of reshuffle in the cabinet had been circulating for a long time and yesterday Senator Faisal Javed in a Twitter message also congratulated Fawad Chaudhry on getting the portfolio of Information Ministry.