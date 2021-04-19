Adsense 970×250

PM Imran Appoints Iqbal Cheema As His Special Assistant On Food Security

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

19th Apr, 2021. 06:35 pm
Adsense 300×600
Jamshed Iqbal Cheema
Adsense 300×250

Jamshed Iqbal Cheema has been appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Food Security on Monday.

An official notification shared by SAPM Shahbaz Gill on his Twitter confirmed Iqbal Cheema’s appointment.

Shahbaz Gill along in his tweet also said that Cheema is a hardworking man.

On the other hand, Senator Faisal Javed extends congratulations to the new SAPM on his new post.

“Congratulations to Jamshed Iqbal Cheema upon getting nominated as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Food Security,” he tweeted.

Note that Jamshed Iqbal Cheema is an old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member and an expert in Food Security and Agricultural Sciences.

Earlier on April 17, a notification issued by the cabinet division cited the removal of Hammad Azhar as finance minister and given the ministry to Shaukat Tarin.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had appointed a fourth finance minister in almost three and a half years.

In addition, as a result of the recent reshuffle, Hamad Azhar has been given the portfolio of the Ministry of Energy while Fawad Chaudhry has been given the portfolio of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Government Issues Notification Of Reshuffle In Federal Cabinet

Apart from the Ministry of Finance, the portfolio of Minister of Industry and Production has also been withdrawn from Hamad Azhar and Khusro Bakhtiar has been made Minister of Industry and Production.

On the other hand, Fawad Chaudhry also said in a Twitter message that the Prime Minister has made changes in the cabinet and also informed about their details.

It may be recalled that reports of reshuffle in the cabinet had been circulating for a long time and yesterday Senator Faisal Javed in a Twitter message also congratulated Fawad Chaudhry on getting the portfolio of Information Ministry.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Meesha Shafi Yoga Teacher
5 mins ago
Meesha Shafi Is Now A Yoga Teacher; Ready To Teach if schedule permits

Pakistan's singer Meesha Shafi, who had been under headlines after the harassment...
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan
14 mins ago
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said that the...
National Assembly Passes Two Bills
23 mins ago
National Assembly Passes Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2020

The National Assembly (NA) has on Monday has passed two important bills...
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb
27 mins ago
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb

Grand Mufti of Pakistan Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman says that the rulers should take...
59 mins ago
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman blessed with baby

According to a report published on Sunday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin...
Champions League
1 hour ago
Real Madrid, Man City, Chelsea likely to be banned from Champions League

On Monday, UEFA executive committee member Jesper Moller said that clubs Real...

Recent News

Meesha Shafi Yoga Teacher
5 mins ago
Meesha Shafi Is Now A Yoga Teacher; Ready To Teach if schedule permits

Pakistan's singer Meesha Shafi, who had been under headlines after the harassment...
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan
14 mins ago
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said that the...
National Assembly Passes Two Bills
23 mins ago
National Assembly Passes Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2020

The National Assembly (NA) has on Monday has passed two important bills...
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb
27 mins ago
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb

Grand Mufti of Pakistan Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman says that the rulers should take...