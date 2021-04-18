PM Imran to inaugurate Margalla Avenue project on Monday

Adsense 300×250

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will inaugurate 32-km-long Margalla Avenue project on Monday.

According to the details, Chairman Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan in a series of his tweets said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform the ground breaking of Islamabad Margalla Highway linking M1 to Murree Road (Bypassing BharaKahu) tomorrow.

Faisal Javed Khan informed that Margalla Avenue is part of Islamabad’s master plan prepared in 1960 but it could not be constructed yet.

He said that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is going to execute this project on its own.

It should be noted that the present government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) decided to construct this road from Sangjani area on G.T. Road to Satra Meel.

Previously, CDA board had decided to get this project done through ministry of defense.

The board said there were certain strategic and defense communication infrastructure and installation located in various portions of the alignment of this project, therefore, it should be carried out through ministry of defense.