Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Murree today (Friday) to inaugurate the Kohsar University.

The Punjab House of Murree has also been included in the Kohsar University to expand its premises and academic blocks.

Special disciplines of Hotel Management and promotion of tourism are being introduced in the university besides art and science faculties to provide trained people in hotel management and tourism sector.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the up-gradation of TB Sanatorium.

Back on April 20, Prime Minister Imran Khan performed the groundbreaking of the 35-km-long Margalla Highway, a project that is being carried out by Capital Development Authority (CDA) in collaboration with Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and National Logistic Cell (NLC) on a fast track basis.

In first phase, the work will start at Bhara Kahu Bypass which will connect Margalla Highway with Murree Road.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the long-delayed Margalla Highway project was significant to ease the traffic problems of Islamabad, with its population swelled by 1.5 times in 20 years.

He said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) is committed to make green and clean environment in view of the country’s vulnerability to climate change.

Imran Khan regretted that 80 percent of Changa Manga and the entire Kundian forests were eradicated through ruthless tree-cutting.