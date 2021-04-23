Adsense 970×250

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Murree today

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

23rd Apr, 2021. 09:48 am
Adsense 300×600
Imran Khan
Adsense 300×250

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Murree today (Friday) to inaugurate the Kohsar University.

The Punjab House of Murree has also been included in the Kohsar University to expand its premises and academic blocks.

Special disciplines of Hotel Management and promotion of tourism are being introduced in the university besides art and science faculties to provide trained people in hotel management and tourism sector.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the up-gradation of TB Sanatorium.

Back on April 20, Prime Minister Imran Khan performed the groundbreaking of the 35-km-long Margalla Highway, a project that is being carried out by Capital Development Authority (CDA) in collaboration with Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and National Logistic Cell (NLC) on a fast track basis.

In first phase, the work will start at Bhara Kahu Bypass which will connect Margalla Highway with Murree Road.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the long-delayed Margalla Highway project was significant to ease the traffic problems of Islamabad, with its population swelled by 1.5 times in 20 years.

He said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) is committed to make green and clean environment in view of the country’s vulnerability to climate change.

Imran Khan regretted that 80 percent of Changa Manga and the entire Kundian forests were eradicated through ruthless tree-cutting.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Fawad Chaudhry
3 mins ago
‘Agreement between Govt. and banned TLP fully implemented,’ says Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that the...
India: Covid-19 Patients die in hospital ICU fire
28 mins ago
India: Covid-19 Patients die in hospital ICU fire

At least 13 coronavirus patients have died as a fire erupted in...
Shah Mahmood Qureshi
33 mins ago
Pakistan FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for Turkey from Iran

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for Turkey from Iran...
The new iPad Pro 2021 could be the tablet that can replace your laptop
1 hour ago
iPad Pro 2021: Features and Specifications explained

The new Apple iPad Pro, grabbed the massive attention during the recent...
Apple AirTags price, release date, news and features
1 hour ago
All You need to know about Apple AirTag

The tech giant Apple has expanded the Find My ecosystem with AirTag,...
PAK vs ZIM: Team Pakistan eye series win in 2nd T20I
1 hour ago
PAK vs ZIM: Team Pakistan eye series win in 2nd T20I

Green shirts will be looking for another win against Zimbabwe in the...

Recent News

Fawad Chaudhry
3 mins ago
‘Agreement between Govt. and banned TLP fully implemented,’ says Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that the...
India: Covid-19 Patients die in hospital ICU fire
28 mins ago
India: Covid-19 Patients die in hospital ICU fire

At least 13 coronavirus patients have died as a fire erupted in...
Shah Mahmood Qureshi
33 mins ago
Pakistan FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for Turkey from Iran

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for Turkey from Iran...
The new iPad Pro 2021 could be the tablet that can replace your laptop
1 hour ago
iPad Pro 2021: Features and Specifications explained

The new Apple iPad Pro, grabbed the massive attention during the recent...