Punjab government orders all businesses to close by 6pm till May 17

28th Apr, 2021. 11:39 am
The Punjab government ordered all businesses to close by 6 pm till May 17 due to the rise in coronavirus cases across the province.

According to notification from Punjab health department only Vaccine centres, petrol pumps, pharmacies, poultry, and vegetable shops will be exempted from the restriction.

In the province, there will be a complete lockdown on Saturday and Sunday.

Restaurants can only offer takeaways and home delivery whereas all indoor weddings and functions have been banned.

While, outdoor weddings will only be prohibited in different cities such as Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Jhang, Kasur, Khanewal, Lahore, Multan, Mandai Bahauddin, Narowal, Okara, Rawalpindi, Rahim Yar Khan, Sialkot, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Sheikhupura and Vehari.

As per notification, all public and private offices will operate from 9 am to 5 pm with 50% workforce.

Cinemas, theatres, parks, and gyms will remain closed in Punjab.

