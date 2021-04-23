Adsense 970×250

Punjab House Murree Converted To Kohsar University

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

23rd Apr, 2021. 05:38 pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated Kohsar University. The purpose of establishing the university is to promote tourism.

According to details, Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Murree on a one-day visit, where he inaugurated Kohsar University. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, federal ministers and senior officials.

On the occasion of the inauguration of Kohsar University, Prime Minister Imran Khan also planted saplings under the Clean and Green Campaign.

Besides, the Prime Minister inaugurated the upgrade of TB Centaurium.

The purpose of the university is to create a trained workforce in the field of tourism and to further promote tourism in Murree.

Kohsar University will focus on education and training in tourism-related fields including hotel management while arts and science subjects will also be taught.

For this purpose, Punjab House Murree has been converted to Kohsar University.

Students studying tourism at the university will be given practical education according to modern methods and will be affiliated with a reputed international university.

