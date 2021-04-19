Adsense 970×250

Rawalpindi: Rangers Called In After Protestors Surround Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

19th Apr, 2021. 05:32 pm
In Rawalpindi, a protest was staged by traders outside Lal Haveli, the ancestral residence of Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid.

Outside Lal Haveli, traders from Moti Bazaar and Raja Bazaar protested and chanted slogans against Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid.

Due to the protest of the traders, a contingent of Rangers was called outside the Lal Haveli. When the Rangers arrived, the traders dispersed peacefully.

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday announced that 11 police officials who were taken hostage in Lahore by the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) have been released after negotiations carried out by the Punjab government.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in his video statement today, said that the first round of talks between the government and the outlawed TLP has been completed whereas, the second round of talks will be held today.

‘First round of talks concluded in a successful manner,’ said the minister, adding that, ‘the police have also returned from the area.’

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed also hoped that all matters with the TLP will be solved amicably during the second round of talks between the government and the proscribed organization.

On the other hand, Karachi is on high alert and heavy contingents have been deployed at entry and exit points in the city following the nationwide strike announced by Tanzimat Ahl-e-Sunnat leader Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman against the Lahore incident.

Meanwhile, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also supported Mufti Muneeb’s call for a shutter down strike against the Lahore incident. Talking to the media in Islamabad Maulana Fazl condemned the Lahore incident.

On Sunday, CM Punjab’s aide on information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that miscreants armed with petrol bombs attacked the Nawankot Police Station, taking 12 policemen hostage and leaving six injured.

She shared a statement by the Lahore police and said that owing to the attack, in which the attackers used petrol bombs and bottles of acid, Rangers and police personnel were trapped inside the police station.

 

