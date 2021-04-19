Adsense 970×250

‘Second round of talks with banned TLP will be held today,’ Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

19th Apr, 2021. 04:05 pm
Noor-ul-Haq Qadri
Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, the Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said on Monday that the government will resolve the issue with the protesting religious party through talks.

According to the details, while speaking during the National Assembly (NA) session, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that the matter with the hardline religious party will be resolved through negotiations as per the wish of the Parliament.

He expressed disappointment over the countrywide protest by banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) workers and the chaos created past week. He said that the second round of talks with the demonstrators will be held in the evening.

Earlier today Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that the first round of talks between government and the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) concluded successfully. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that Punjab government played crucial role in successful negotiations with the banned TLP.

