COAS appreciates Bill Gates’ Efforts Towards Polio Eradication In Pakistan

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), and Mr. Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) had a telephone conversation, today.

Matters related to Pakistan’s commitment to comprehensive Polio eradication and COVID-19 were discussed.

COAS said that it was a national cause and national effort. He said that we will only call it a success when no child is affected by Polio anymore in Pakistan. Credit goes to the grassroots workers including mobile polio teams, Law Enforcement Agencies, and health representatives.

Mr. Gates conveyed his special appreciation for the Pakistan Army for supporting the national polio drive and ensuring proper reach and coverage of polio campaigns this year, particularly through the involvement of community leaders and influencers.

COAS appreciated the untiring efforts of Mr. Bill Gates and his foundation towards the noble cause of Polio eradication at a global level and assured him of continued support.