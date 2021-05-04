COAS Reaches Saudi Arabia On His Official Visit

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has reached Saudi Arabia on an official visit.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will hold meetings with Saudi civil and military leadership during his official visit.

On the other hand, Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Saudi Arabia on the 25th of Ramadan, where he will meet the Saudi leadership and perform Umrah.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan will offer special prayers for the nation and the Muslim Ummah.

During the press conference, Fawad Chaudhry said that the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia is very important, it will further strengthen the relations between the two countries.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia is already scheduled, he is going to visit Saudi Arabia at the special invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Pakistan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia before Eid-ul-Fitr or immediately after it.

PM Khan will have a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit.

Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the Kingdom has been confirmed, however, the dates will be announced later.