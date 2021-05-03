Coronavirus in Pakistan: 79 more die in the last 24 hours

Adsense 300×250

Pakistan has recorded 79 more deaths related to the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the national death tally to 18,149.

According to the statistics of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) 4,213 new positive cases were reported in the country during the said period after which the national tally of confirmed cases jumped to 834,146.

The number of active cases stands at 87,953 with the nationwide recoveries rising to 728,044.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic both in terms of cases as well as deaths followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

So far, 306,929 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 285,626 in Sindh, 120,064 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22,620 in Balochistan, 76,209 in Islamabad, 17,371 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,327 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore, 8,572 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab, 4,667 in Sindh, 3,310 in KP, 237 in Balochistan, 691 in Islamabad, 483 in Azad Kashmir, and 107 in GB.

Asad Umar Appeals to adopt SOPs

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said the third wave of COVID-19 is spreading fast in the country so everyone should adopt standard operating procedures to combat the virus.

He said the government is not going to extend lockdown further and no need of imposing more restrictions in this regard.

The Minister said the government is going to import more 6,000 metric tons oxygen and five 5,000 cylinders to meet the demand of the hospitals for coronavirus patients.

He said almost 100 million people would be vaccinated in Pakistan and it is the duty of the government to protect the lives of the people.

Asad Umar said the need for caution in Pakistan remains high and next few weeks are critical.

He said globally COVID-19 continues to devastate as daily deaths exceeding fifteen thousand and new positive cases are being reported more than nine hundred thousand in a day.