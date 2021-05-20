Double Click 970×250

COVID-19: Pakistan records 131 deaths in a single day

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

20th May, 2021. 09:19 am
Adsense 300×600
COVID-19: Pakistan records 131 deaths in a single day

Pakistan reported 131 deaths related to the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death tally to 19,987.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,207 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic both in terms of cases as well as deaths followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

So far 331,102 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 303,323 in Sindh, 128,033 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 24,223 in Balochistan, 79,789 in Islamabad, 18,469 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,452 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

As per NCOC statistics, 9,640 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 4,854 in Sindh, 3,855 in KP, 270 in Balochistan, 740 in Islamabad, 521 in Azad Kashmir, and 107 in GB.

Meanwhile, NCOC decided to reopen outdoor restaurants and tourism spots, while education institutes in segregated districts will resume their activities from Monday.

It was decided in a meeting with Planning Minister Asad Umar in the chair in Islamabad on Wednesday. The educational institutions in districts with less than a five percent positivity ratio of Covid cases can resume educational activities.

Restaurants

Restaurants will remain open with outdoor dining till 2359 hours whereas takeaways will be allowed 24/7. It was decided that the tourism sector will be opened with strict Covid protocols.

Marriage ceremonies

The forum allowed outdoor marriage ceremonies with a maximum of 150 guests from next month after reviewing the situation on the 27th of this month.

Education sector

It was decided that the education sector, other than those opened from Monday, will be opened after the review meeting.

NCOC decided that shrines, cinemas, indoor dining, indoor gyms, amusement parks, contact sports, festivals, interprovincial public transport on Saturday and Sunday with effect from Saturday will continue to remain closed till further review.

Border policy

It decided that the current inbound and Land Border policy will continue till further orders.

The meeting permitted the reopening of Gadani and Misri Shah Industry from tomorrow.

All Secondary School Certificate and Higher Secondary School Certificate examinations will be held after the 20th of the next month. However, the conduct of all professional and non-professional examinations will take place on a case-to-case basis.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Punjab Govt. to update masses on reopening of schools within next 24 hours
4 mins ago
Punjab Govt. to update masses on reopening of schools within next 24 hours

Punjab government on Thursday announced that it would update masses about the...
Arshad Chaiwala
28 mins ago
The Viral Arshad ‘Chaiwala’ Soon Going To Open His 10 Café Outlets In UK

Arshad Khan alias Chaiwala, who gained fame from the tea vendor in...
Shah Mahmood Qureshi
41 mins ago
FM calls for joint efforts to stop human tragedy in Palestine

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called for joint efforts to...
Crypto Crash Bitcoin and others price dropped
44 mins ago
Crypto Crash: Bitcoin, Ethereum Suffer Massive Plummet By More Than 20%

Bitcoin nosedived in price by more than 10% on Wednesday after its...
Sukkur accident
1 hour ago
Sukkur: 13 Dead, Dozens Wounded After Passenger Coach Overturned At Highway

A passenger coach accident in Sukkur has killed at least 13 people...
PS-70 by-election In Badin: Polling To Begin Today
10 hours ago
PS-70 by-election: Polling To Begin Today

A by-election will be held today in the Sindh Assembly constituency of...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Punjab Govt. to update masses on reopening of schools within next 24 hours
4 mins ago
Punjab Govt. to update masses on reopening of schools within next 24 hours

Punjab government on Thursday announced that it would update masses about the...
USD TO KWD
26 mins ago
USD TO KWD: Today 1 Dollar Rate in Kuwaiti Dinar, 20th May 2021

Today USD/KWD Dollar exchange rate is 0.30 (Last updated on 20th May...
Arshad Chaiwala
28 mins ago
The Viral Arshad ‘Chaiwala’ Soon Going To Open His 10 Café Outlets In UK

Arshad Khan alias Chaiwala, who gained fame from the tea vendor in...
Ayesha Omar Palestine
31 mins ago
My country, my people, stand with Palestine, Ayesha Omar

Pakistan's famous actress Ayesha Omar, while expressing solidarity with the Palestinians, said...