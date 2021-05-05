Pakistan added 4,113 more cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the national tally of confirmed cases to 841,636.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, after the inclusion of 119 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death toll has jumped to 18,429.

As per the NCOC data, 44,838 samples were tested during the same period after which the positivity rate of new cases was recorded at 9.17%. Thus far, 733,062 patients have recuperated from the disease.

Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar has said that significant improvement has been seen in SOP compliance since the strong enforcement measures including the deployment of the military.

In a tweet, he said national average compliance has doubled from thirty-four percent to sixty-eight percent.

He said there is a need to sustain and build on this compliance level especially till Eid ul Fitr.