CTF-150: PNS Saif participates in Focused Ops ‘Chinook Archer’

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

09th May, 2021. 03:02 pm
Pakistan Navy frontline warship PNS Saif (FFG-253), the F-22P Zulfiquar-class guided missile frigate; as part of Combined Task Force 150 (CTF 150), participated in Focused Ops (FO) CHINOOK ARCHER with Naval Ships and Aircraft of the United States (US) and Canada.

According to the Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, Rear Admiral M Arshid Javed SI(M), the exercise is aimed to enhance interoperability and interdict narcotics smuggling along Hash Highway to the East of Oman.

The spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy said that the Pakistan Naval force is playing a key role in international efforts to secure maritime routes through counter-trafficking and drug trafficking.

‘Participation in this operation with other countries reflects the Pakistan Navy’s commitment to maritime security and regional peace and stability,’ said the Spokesperson.

The Spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy added that the joint naval operation will further enhance relations with the navies of different countries.

