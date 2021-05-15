Double Click 970×250

Cyclone Tauktae: Severe Thunderstorm, Gusty Winds Expected In Pakistan, Says PMD

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

15th May, 2021. 01:38 pm
Cyclone Tauktae

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has on Saturday warned of Cyclone ‘Tauktae’ in Southeast Arabian Sea which is expected to bring a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’.

According to weather reports, Cyclone Tauktae, which is currently centred over Lakshadweep in India, could have a wind speed of 150 to 160 kmph by Monday (May 17).

Heavy rain lashed the Indian state of Kerala as the country’s met office issued a red alert in five districts of the region.

Cyclone Tauktae is expected to make landfall on the western coast of India.

According to a statement by PMD, the present westerly weather system is likely to persist for the next (04-05) days. Under the influence of this weather system:

  1. Rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls (a few Hailstorm) is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Bannu, Peshawar, Mardan, Kurram, Waziristan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh till Sunday with occasional gaps.
  2. Rain-wind/dust thunderstorm is expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan on Saturday/ Sunday.
  3. Rain- wind/ dust thunderstorm is also expected in Quetta, Zhob, Sibbi, Kohlu, Ziarat, Harnai, Chaman, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Hyderabad, Larkana and Jaccobabad on Saturday and Sunday.

Pakistan ‘Not under Threat’: PMD

PMD’s Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre, Karachi said that none of Pakistan coastal area is under any threat. However, Fishermen of Sindh’s coastal area were advised to remain alert and skirt going into the deep sea.

After the cyclone alert, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority in a statement scared all the relevant deputy commissioners to take precautionary measures and to educate people of the coastal belt.

