Federal Minister Education, professional training, National Heritage and culture has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to the details, Shafqat Mahmood in his tweet said that he feels fine with mild symptoms.

He wrote:

I have tested positive for coronavirus. I feel fine with mild symptoms. InshAllah will get well soon.

I have tested positive for coronavirus. I feel fine with mild symptoms. InshAllah will get well soon. — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) May 25, 2021

The Education Minister tested positive for COVID-19 just one day after he chaired Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) meeting in Islamabad.

The meeting reviewed the latest COVID-19 situation in the country.

The meeting decided to hold examinations in the country after June 20; however, provinces would finalize the dates of the exams.

Chairman Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Committee Shafqat Mahmood urged all federal units to ensure timely vaccination of teachers, supervisory staff, and other administrative staff.

Those who do not have vaccination certificates will not be called for invigilation, the meeting decided.

It should be noted that the Federal Education Ministry, after consultations with the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), had announced that the teachers will be vaccinated for coronavirus on priority to bring an end to the disruption in the education sector and reduce learning losses.