Educational Institutions To Reopen In Quetta From Tomorrow

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

30th May, 2021. 11:41 pm
It has been decided on Sunday to open all colleges and technical educational institutions in Quetta from tomorrow (Monday).

A notification has been issued which states that colleges and educational institutions will be opened under Corona SOPs.

Punjab’s Education Minister, Murad Raas has announced on Sunday that schools for only class 9th and 10th will be reopening from tomorrow (Monday).

The education minister via Twitter announced that,

“Only Classes 10th & 12th to be opened in all Districts of Punjab starting tomorrow May 31st, 2021.”

He went on to write,

“It will be staggered with 50% students on one day and 50% on the alternate day. No other classes to be allowed till June 7th, 2021. Follow SOPs.”

Earlier today, the KP government has decided to open educational institutions in 5 more districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following a decrease in cases of coronavirus.

According to the education department, educational institutions in Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bannu and Haripur will be opened from May 31.

Educational institutions in 21 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Institutions have been opened.

 

