Eid-al-Fitr likely to be celebrated in Pakistan on May 14th: MET Dept

On Tuesday, the Meteorological Department said that Eid-al-Fitr will like to be celebrated on Friday (May 14) in Pakistan as there are “no chances” of the moon being sighted on Wednesday.

If the moon is not sighted on Wednesday, then there would be 30 days of the holy month of Ramadan, and Eid in Pakistan would be celebrated on Friday.

“The new moon of Shawwal,1442 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 00-01PST on 12-05-2021”

“According to astronomical parameters, there is No Chance of sighting the new moon of Shawwal,1442 AH on the evening of 12-05-2021 i.e. on 29th of Ramzan, 1442 AH.”

The new moon of Shawwal,1442 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 00-01PST on 12-05-2021 According to astronomical parameters, there is No Chance of sighting the new moon of Shawwal,1442 AH on the evening of 12-05-2021 i.e. on 29th of Ramzan, 1442 AH#Moonsighting pic.twitter.com/VbEXHK5vy3 — Pak Met Department محکمہ موسمیات (@pmdgov) May 11, 2021

It is pertinent to mention here that the Central Ruet e Hilal Committee will meet on Wednesday, 29th of Ramadan for Shawwal moon sighting, said the incumbent body on Saturday. Maulana Abdul Khabir will chair the meeting as it takes place in Islamabad, the statement said.

The zonal committee will also meet in their respective areas while the central committee will take moon sighting witnesses from around the country. On the other hand, the meteorological department stated that the Shawwal moon will be sighted on May 12 after 12:00 am.