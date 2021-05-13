Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has on Thursday held a meeting with the Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Ahmed Rabae to discuss the ongoing violent clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian Muslims.

During the meeting, Fawad Chaudhry assured Rabae that the government of Pakistan will continue to support the people of Palestine at all political and diplomatic forums.

“The entire Pakistani nation stands by its Muslim brethren in Palestine,” he said.

Federal Minister for I&B @fawadchaudhry called on Ahmed Rabae, Palestinian Amb in Pakistan. The GoP will continue to support the people of palestine at all political and diplomatic fora. The entire Pakistani nation stands by its Muslim brethren in Palestine, @fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/LKGp5fPrfn — Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (@MoIB_Official) May 13, 2021

Earlier in the day, President Dr Arif Alvi has penned a letter to his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmood Abbas to express solidarity amidst Israel’s ongoing atrocities in Palestine.

In his letter, President Alvi expressed Pakistan’s strong support to raise a voice for the rights of Palestinian Muslims.

He re-assured Pakistan’s efforts in gathering the international community to look into the serious conflict between Israel and Palestine.

President Dr. Arif Alvi writes a letter to his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas.

The President conveyed deep sadness and concern over the series of violent attacks perpetrated by Israeli occupying forces and assured Pakistan’s full support for the Palestinian cause. pic.twitter.com/OwaOi1JKns — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) May 13, 2021

The President reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding support for a just settlement of the Palestine issue in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

He strongly rebuked Israel’s brutal terrorist acts against Palestinians saying these are against humanitarian norms, human rights and international law.

Note that more than 200 Palestinians and around twenty Israeli police officers had sustained injuries due to violent clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, where Israeli police stormed and forcefully dispersed worshippers away in occupied East Jerusalem.

Israeli police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades towards Palestinians at Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque on Friday as weeks-long stresses between Israel and the Palestinians over Jerusalem intensified again.

Calls for calm emitted in from the United States and the United Nations while the European Union and Jordan express deep concerns over this matter.