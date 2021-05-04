Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs the meeting of the Federal Cabinet here on Tuesday (today).

The meeting reviewed the overall COVID-19 situation in the country and the measures taken to reduce its spread.

The meeting will also discuss the overall political and economic situation of the country.

The cabinet will ALSO discuss an 8-point agenda during the meeting.

According to sources, the meeting would approve the appointment of a production control manager at Heavy Industry Taxila.

The cabinet would also give a nod to the deployment of the Pakistan Army in aid of civil administration, added sources.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan exchanged his views to Islamabad-based ambassadors of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries.

Prime Minister said that Islam is a religion of peace and security, linking it with terrorism is a great injustice.

He said that the ambassadors also gave suggestions with reference to the media and appreciated the thinking and concern of the Prime Minister and said that they would extend all possible cooperation on this issue.

The Special Representative said that the Saudi government has announced the construction of a large mosque at the International Islamic University. The 80-Kanal mosque will have a capacity of 12,000 worshipers in which 2,000 women and 10,000 men will be able to offer prayers.

He said that a library with modern facilities and an Islamic research centre would also be set up in the mosque.

He said that the government has welcomed the announcement of the establishment of another mosque after the Faisal Mosque.

This is a new message of brotherhood, love and strengthening of ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the premier added.

He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are two important countries in the Islamic world and the two countries have a relationship based on faith and belief.