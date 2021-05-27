Federal govt to assist WAPDA for timely completion of K-IV project: Dr. Alvi

President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that the federal government will provide all possible assistance to WAPDA for the timely completion of the K-IV water supply project.

According to the details, an important meeting was held under the chairmanship of President Dr. Arif Alvi regarding the K-IV project in which Chairman Arif Alvi was briefed by Chairman WAPDA and Lieutenant General (retd) Muzammil Hussain regarding the water project.

Giving a detailed briefing on the current and future water needs in Karachi, Chairman WAPDA said that Consultant Dynamic and Design Review will be completed by June 2021 and work on the project will start in February 2021. The project is expected to be completed by October 2023.

Presiding over the meeting, President Dr. Arif Alvi said that Karachi was facing a severe water shortage and the project needed to be implemented on a fast track basis.

Dr. Arif Alvi also said that WAPDA should intensify its efforts to complete the project on time in order to meet the water needs of residents of Karachi.

President Dr. Arif Alvi further said that the concerned stakeholders should work in unison for the speedy completion of the K-IV water project. The Federal Government would extend all possible assistance to WAPDA for the timely completion of the water supply project.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, WAPDA Chairman and Lieutenant General (retd) Muzammil Hussain and federal officials.