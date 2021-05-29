FM Qureshi Calls On Iraqi President In Baghdad

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has arrived at the Presidential Palace in Iraq to call on Iraqi President Barham Salih.

During the meeting, important regional and global issues were discussed, including bilateral relations and the promotion of bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The Foreign Minister conveyed the best wishes of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the people of Pakistan to the leadership and people of Iraq.

Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan has deep brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iraq based on historical, cultural and religious harmony adding that the heartfelt attachment between the people of the two countries strengthens these bilateral relations.

“Every year more than two lakh pilgrims from Pakistan, belonging to every sect and school of thought come to Karbala, Najaf and Baghdad for pilgrimage,” the Minister added.

The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan was focusing on its geo-economic priorities

and there are vast opportunities for enhancing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq in the areas of bilateral trade, investment, infrastructure construction, education, agriculture, capacity building and information technology.

The Foreign Minister briefed the Iraqi President about a special meeting of the Human Rights Council on the adoption of a resolution on the Independent Commission of Inquiry against Israeli aggression and Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts.

Expressing good wishes for Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Iraqi President thanked the Pakistani leadership and people for their support during the coronavirus pandemic.