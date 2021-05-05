Double Click 970×250

ISPR: Four FC Soldiers martyred in cross-border terrorist attack

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

05th May, 2021. 12:42 pm
ISPR: Four FC Soldiers martyred in cross-border terrorist attack

Four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel embraced martyrdom and six others injured in a terrorist attack from Afghanistan in Manzakai Sector of Zhob District today (Wednesday).

According to the details, the media wing of Pakistan Military, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the FC troops were moving for the fencing activity in the area when they were ambushed by terrorists from across the border. The FC troops responded promptly.

ISPR added, ‘The injured have been evacuated to CMH Quetta.’

Back in February this year, a Frontier Corps (FC) soldier embraced martyrdom after terrorists attacked a security check post in Balochistan’s Kech district.

“Terrorist fire raid on FC Balochistan Post established for the security of N-85 Highway near Hoshab, District Kech late last night,” the ISPR stated.

During the exchange of fire, Sepoy Asad Mehdi embraced martyrdom.

The military’s media wing maintained that the security forces had cordoned off the area and blocked escape routes to apprehend fleeing terrorists.

Condemning the incident, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid termed the attack “a cowardly attempt of anti-state elements”. He vowed to make an example out of the terrorists involved in the attack.

In 2017, the Pakistan Army had begun fencing with an aim to block militant infiltration, smuggling, and other illegal crossings on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

According to ISPR, the border fencing is being done to benefit the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan while restricting the movement of terrorists.

