Jahangir Tareen Rejects Reports About Forming A ‘Separate Group’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen has rejected all media reports on the formation of the ‘Jahangir Tareen Group’.

Talking to media in Lahore, he said, “I reject these media reports and want to make it clear that we were, are and will remain part of PTI.”

“When my colleagues met Prime Minister Imran Khan, he was contented and nominated Ali Zafar to inquire into the matter,” he said.

He further said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had handed over the documents to him on which the matter was raised, ie provided all the money trail.

He said that Ali Zafar’s report would come to light soon.

“When Prime Minister Imran Khan said that there would be no retaliation against Jahangir Tareen and justice would be done, I had full faith in him,” he said.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is fulfilling the requirements of justice.

He reiterated that we are and will remain a part of PTI.

Jahangir Tareen urged the Punjab government to refrain from reprisal because the members of the provincial assembly who are putting pressure on them are in fact part of the PTI government.

The news was circulating in the media yesterday that Raja Riaz, a member of the National Assembly from Faisalabad and a frontrunner in support of Jahangir Tareen, has been made the parliamentary leader of the group in the National Assembly, while Saeed Akbar in the Punjab Assembly will head the group.

The announcement was made at a dinner hosted by Jahangir Tareen where, according to Raja Riaz, four more members of the National Assembly and the same number of MPAs had joined the group.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s Response

Regarding the ‘Jehangir Tareen Group’, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that no member of the party can violate the rules of the party on the vote of confidence and finance bill and all friends are aware that they do not support the strategy, their membership may be affected.

“After meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan, Ali Zafar was given the responsibility of inquiry and he will present his report soon but it is pointless to show such haste in the meantime,” he told the private channel.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that “these people should decide that if they consider Imran Khan as their leader, then they should express their aptness for his decisions”.