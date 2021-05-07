Double Click 970×250

Lahore High Court allows Shahbaz Sharif to fly abroad

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

07th May, 2021. 04:43 pm
On Friday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) announced the reserved verdict on President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahbaz Sharif’s plea seeking exclusion of his name from the blacklist.

According to the details, the Lahore High Court has conditionally allowed Shahbaz Sharif to fly abroad.

As per the orders of the court, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif is bound to return to Pakistan after 8 weeks.

The court also issued notice to the federal government and sought a detailed report and response in the next hearing.

Justice Ali Baqir Najafi while heard the plea of Opposition Leader in Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.

On Thursday, during the hearing of the petition, Shahbaz Sharif told the court that he needs to travel abroad for medical treatment, therefore his name should be removed from the list.

He further told the court that he had traveled abroad for treatment purposes in the past as well and came back to Pakistan.

He stated that he has served as the provincial chief minister thrice and is not a terrorist so why his name was included in the blacklist.

The PML-N leader had moved a writ petition in the LHC, stating that he was granted bail in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal and Ramzan Sugar Mills references, after which he went abroad and flew back after four months.

He stated that after his return, the federal government added his name to the blacklist without any reason.

On April 23, Shehbaz Sharif was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail after getting bail from the Lahore High Court in a money laundering and assets beyond means case.

Shahbaz was arrested in September 2020 in money laundering and assets beyond means case by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after a court in Lahore had rejected his bail application in the money laundering case.

The NAB had alleged that Shahbaz’s family had assets of around Rs16.5 million till 1990 which increased to over Rs7 billion in 2018.

