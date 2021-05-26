Double Click 728 x 90
Lunar Eclipse 2021: Super Blood Moon To Be Witnessed Globally Tonight

Arhama Altaf

26th May, 2021. 10:12 am
Lunar Eclipse 2021

The first lunar eclipse of the year 2021 will occur globally on Wednesday, May 26 (tonight).

The lunar eclipse 2021 also named the “Super Flower Blood Moon” will start at 4:11 pm, and it will end at 6:05 pm. However, it won’t be noticeable in Pakistan due to daylight.

The phenomenon of Blood Moon means the moon will appear slightly reddish-orange.

During the full moon eclipse on Wednesday, people would also witness a super full moon or a Blood Moon, which means that the moon will emerge to be red for 14 minutes.

According to media reports, the lunar eclipse will be sighted in Australia, Hong Kong and Tokyo, while a partial eclipse will be witnessed in Chicago, Argentina and Beijing.

In Asia, the westernmost locations to see the eclipse are in India, Sri Lanka, western China and Mongolia, but only the penumbral phase will be visible.

Earlier,  Professor Javed Iqbal, Director, Institute of Space Science and Technology, Karachi University, has said that a total lunar eclipse will take place on May 26, 2021.

In a statement, Prof. Javed Iqbal said that during the full moon eclipse on May 26, due to the moon being close to the earth, there will also be a super full moon.

He said that this moon of May 26 has been named as ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’.

Prof. Javed Iqbal further said that according to Pakistan standard time, the total lunar eclipse will start from 4:11 pm, and end at 6:05 pm. However, it will not be visible due to daylight in Pakistan.

Lunar Eclipse

Lunar eclipse, also known as the Wolf moon eclipse, is a celestial event that occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, which results in obstructing some or all of the Sun’s light from reaching the Moon.

During the eclipse, 90 per cent of the moon’s surface will partially be covered by the Earth with only the outer part of the shadow appearing.

This is a penumbral lunar eclipse, and no the Moon does not turn totally dark or go red in such eclipses.

