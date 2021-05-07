Jumat-ul-Wida, the last Friday of the ongoing holy month of Ramadan is being observed today amid the strict adherence to coronavirus health protocols.

Jumat-ul-Wida is observed on the last Friday in the month of Ramadan.

It falls before Eid-ul-Fitr. As per the Islamic culture, Jumu’ah, or Jummah, is the holiest day of the week.

Jumat-ul-Wida has a special significance as it leads to the departure of the holy month of Ramadan. Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) also stressed the sacredness of this day.

Imams and Khateebs across the country in their sermons will stress upon Muslims to purify their souls through a greater dedication to prayer, seek forgiveness of Almighty Allah, and being kind to fellow beings.

They will also stress greater Muslim unity and urge for making the joint struggle for the emancipation of the Muslim world.

The religious scholars will also emphasize the importance of maintaining unity and sectarian harmony, asking people to beware of miscreants and anti-state elements who want to create animosity and hatred among followers of different schools of thought.

In addition to this, prayers will also be offered for the independence of Kashmir, Palestine, and other parts of the world where Muslims are engaged in the struggle for their right to self-determination.

They will pray for the success of Muslims’’ freedom movements from the yoke of occupation forces.

Meanwhile, on Twitter; the hashtags of #jummatulwida and Last Friday of Ramadan are trending on top where the Twitterati are sharing soulful greetings and messages.

Have a look:

Let's pray for the whole World .

Ya Allah forgive all over sins and save us from #coronavirus Feed the hungry,clothe the needy, be merciful to the orphans,forgive who have mistreated u,be good to your parents. Wear mask , Stay home – stay safe 🤲#jummatulwida #alvidajumma pic.twitter.com/YACTTrj0NE — Dr Kafeel Khan (@drkafeelkhan) May 6, 2021

#jummatulwida

The Last Friday of Ramzan 2021.

May ALLAH shower HIS blessings upon us, bring peace and prosperity among Muslim Ummah✨ pic.twitter.com/aEzLHtv6vq — Ali afzal adv (@Aliafzaladv3) May 6, 2021

Last friday of RAMAZAN😢😢

May Allah forgive our sins, and accept our fasting and prayers😢😢#jummatulwida pic.twitter.com/7C1ihpsGfs — 🌸Rabaill 🌸 (@Rabaill15) May 6, 2021

Ya Allah Mercy 🤲 on us & eradicate this pandemic😭🙏 #jummatulwida pic.twitter.com/CNEnFPfHKi — Mian Omer 🇵🇰 (@Iam_Mian) May 6, 2021