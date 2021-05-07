Double Click 970×250

Muslims observe Jumat-ul-Wida as Ramadan nears end

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

07th May, 2021. 09:44 am
Muslims observe Jumat-ul-Wida as Ramadan nears end

Jumat-ul-Wida, the last Friday of the ongoing holy month of Ramadan is being observed today amid the strict adherence to coronavirus health protocols.

Jumat-ul-Wida is observed on the last Friday in the month of Ramadan.

It falls before Eid-ul-Fitr. As per the Islamic culture, Jumu’ah, or Jummah, is the holiest day of the week.
Jumat-ul-Wida has a special significance as it leads to the departure of the holy month of Ramadan. Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) also stressed the sacredness of this day.

Imams and Khateebs across the country in their sermons will stress upon Muslims to purify their souls through a greater dedication to prayer, seek forgiveness of Almighty Allah, and being kind to fellow beings.

They will also stress greater Muslim unity and urge for making the joint struggle for the emancipation of the Muslim world.

The religious scholars will also emphasize the importance of maintaining unity and sectarian harmony, asking people to beware of miscreants and anti-state elements who want to create animosity and hatred among followers of different schools of thought.

In addition to this, prayers will also be offered for the independence of Kashmir, Palestine, and other parts of the world where Muslims are engaged in the struggle for their right to self-determination.

They will pray for the success of Muslims’’ freedom movements from the yoke of occupation forces.

Meanwhile, on Twitter; the hashtags of #jummatulwida and Last Friday of Ramadan are trending on top where the Twitterati are sharing soulful greetings and messages.

Have a look:

