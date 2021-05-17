NA unanimously passes resolution, denouncing Israel’s atrocities against Palestinians

The National Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Monday expressing grave concern about the Israeli apartheid regime’s growing aggression and oppression against the Palestinian people.

The house condemned the Palestinian people’s systemic and institutionalized injustice and domination, as well as their systematic and violent disenfranchisement, isolation, and ethnic cleansing.

The National Assembly strongly condemned Israel’s barbaric attacks on Palestinians during the holy month of Ramadan on al-Aqsa mosque and attempts to stop the Azaan.

“[The house] denounces and rejects the continuing practice of expanding settlements through forced evictions by the apartheid regime, which are in violation of Article 49 of the Four Geneva Convention,” the resolution said.

The house urged the international community to take urgent notice of and action against the Palestinian people’s ethnic cleansing, genocide, and forced displacement, as well as to create an international security system for the Palestinian people.

It demanded that the international community ensure accountability for all past and present grave human rights violations and crimes against humanity being perpetrated against the Palestinians through fair, impartial, and independent accountability and trials.

The house also urged the OIC to take urgent concrete action for the security and welfare of the Palestinian people, as well as to end the unlawful Israeli blockade of Gaza in order to provide humanitarian aid.

War-Like Situation In Palestine Should Come To An End: FM Qureshi:

While speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on Monday, FM Qureshi said that the war-like situation in Palestine should come to an end as several innocent and unarmed Palestinians are being martyred on daily basis.

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that foreign ministers of Pakistan, Turkey, Sudan, and Palestine would visit New York to raise voices in the UN General Assembly to raise their voices against Israel’s aggression.

The foreign minister went on to say that he would leave for Turkey tonight and meet his Turkish, Palestinian, and Sudanese counterparts there.

“I will represent the voices of 22 million Pakistanis in New York,” he said.

FM Qureshi went on to say that the Permanent Observer Mission of The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to the United Nations (UN) will contact UNGA’s president and will ask him to call a session on the Palestine-Israel issue immediately.

“Even the people in Western countries aren’t quiet about it,” he said. “Tomorrow, the European Union has called its meeting of foreign ministers to deliberate over the matter of Palestine — given that they have 65 million Muslims residing there, so they won’t let them down.”

FM Qureshi said that in yesterday’s OIC session Pakistan had clearly demanded that the inhumane acts of Israel should not escape without accountability.

The foreign minister expressed his disappointment with the United States of America as it had vetoed and stopped a statement of Israeli-Palestinian violence.

He also told the National Assembly that the Palestinian leadership had appreciated Pakistan’s support in the matter

Israeli Army Has Been Oppressing The Palestinians Since 1948: Shehbaz Sharif

On Monday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif said that the Israeli army has been oppressing the Palestinians since 1948.

While addressing in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif raised the issue of the Israel-Palestine conflict and said that Israeli forces attacked the unarmed Palestinians during the month of Ramadan in Al-Aqsa Mosque and martyred several innocent Muslims.

PML-N President said that Israeli airstrikes have destroyed hundreds of homes located in the Gaza Strip.

“I will not speak on the government s tactics against the Opposition as the lawmakers had gathered to voice their concerns against Israel s attacks on Palestine,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif said that report by the human rights organization on Israeli atrocities in Palestine is a good thing.

The Opposition leader requested Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to take all the steps to stop Israeli atrocities. However, he negated FM Qureshi’s statement that Article 370 is an internal matter of India and said that he didn’t expect such a statement from the country’s foreign minister.

Shehbaz Sharif further said,

“We shouldn’t sit until the Palestinians get their due right and continue our unflinching support for the Palestinians.”

He also urged the Muslim countries to unite and take a stand for Palestine.