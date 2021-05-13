Double Click 970×250

Nation Is Not Obliged To Observe Qaza Fast: SAMP Ashrafi

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

14th May, 2021. 12:26 am
Nation Is Not Obliged To Observe Qaza Fast: SAMP Ashrafi

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said that the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee took the right decision regarding the announcement of Eid-ul-Fitr today.

In a Tweet, the SAMP said that it was not a wrong decision to celebrate Eid on Thursday as the announcement was made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee according to the Shariah, adding that believers are not obliged to observe a Qaza fast.

Note that, Former chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman has raised objections on the decision of the Committee for declaring Eid Al -Fitr today and asked the nation to observe one more fast as ‘Qaza Roza’.

According to the details, while talking to the media in Karachi, President of Tanzeem-ul-Madaris and Chairman of Darul Uloom Naeemia Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman expressed displeasure on the decision of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, saying that, ‘I have been crying all night over the decision.’

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman said, ‘Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was waiting for the crescent sighting confirmation from Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai of Qasim Ali Khan Mosque, as soon as they announced Eid, the Committee did the same.’

He appealed, ‘Muslims must observe one fast more as ‘Roza Qaza.’ Adding that, ‘one-day Itikaf is also necessary to be observed.’

It should be noted that Pakistan Thursday celebrates Eid Al Fitr with religious zeal and fervour, but under strict lockdown due to the rising number of coronavirus infections.

Eid prayers were held at open places, in mosques, and Eidgahs in all cities and towns with Covid safety protocols to avoid the spread of the pandemic

