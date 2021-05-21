Pakistan hands over 3 JF-17 aircrafts to Nigerian Air Force

Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) Kamra, on Friday formally handed over 3 JF-17 aircraft to Nigerian Air Force (NAF), during a graceful ceremony held at Makudri, Air Base.

According to the details, the ceremony was held to mark the 57th anniversary of the Nigerian Air Force. Nigerian Defense Minister Major General (Rtd) Bashir Magashi was the Guest of Honour representing the President, at the occasion, whereas Air Marshal Syed Noman Ali, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was invited to attend the ceremony as special guest of Nigerian Air Force.

Addressing the ceremony, the Guest of Honour expressed his gratitude to Pakistan and PAF for sustained cooperation & partnership for enhancing NAF’s capabilities to meet security challenges. He added, “We are happy and excited on the addition of JF-17 aircraft from Pakistan”.

Air Marshal Syed Noman Ali said that the event was not only a landmark for the JF-17 program but was also a reflection of strong cooperation and trust between the two nations. He also assured that the Pakistan Air force and Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) would continue to provide all-out support to NAF in meeting all requirements.

It is pertinent to note that PAC Kamra delivered the aircraft to NAF as per the scheduled timelines earlier this year in March, despite the impediments of the COVID-19 pandemic.