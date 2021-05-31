Double Click 728 x 90
Pakistan holds great importance for friendly relations with Uzbekistan: Asad Qaiser

31st May, 2021. 07:45 pm
Asad Qaiser

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that Pakistan attaches great importance to friendly relations with Uzbekistan.

According to details, the Uzbek speaker, who is visiting Pakistan to attend the second parliamentary conference of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), met with Asad Qaiser, in which both agreed to make the ECO more active.

Bilateral relations and the upcoming ECO Parliamentary Conference were discussed during the meeting.

On this occasion, Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser thanked the Speaker of Uzbekistan for coming to Pakistan to attend the conference.

Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan attaches great importance to fraternal and friendly relations with Uzbekistan.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser further said that the ECO Parliamentary Organization would prove to be an important step in promoting connectivity and achieving development goals among the member countries.

During the meeting, the Speaker of Uzbekistan thanked the Speaker of the National Assembly for inviting him to attend the conference.

The ECO will play a key role in promoting co-operation in the public, economic and social spheres in the OIC member states, the Uzbek speaker said.

