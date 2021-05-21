Double Click 970×250

‘Pakistan is providing full support to the Afghan peace process,’ PM

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

21st May, 2021. 09:25 am
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that Pakistan is providing full support to the Afghan peace process.

In a statement today, Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored the importance of sustainable peace through dialogue in Afghanistan, saying ‘war is not the solution for Afghan peace.’

While commenting about the relations with India, Imran Khan reiterated Islamabad’s willingness to have good relations with all neighboring countries of the region including New Delhi.

He also said that the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people. Adding that, ‘India must stop the persecution in occupied Kashmir.’

Imran Khan also highlighted the PTI Government’s efforts in providing relief to the masses during the coronavirus crisis in Pakistan.

He said that ‘My team is working tirelessly to make coronavirus vaccine accessible to everyone in Pakistan.’

Imran Khan also expressed deep concern on the rising unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic around the world, saying, ‘World economy has been severely affected due to the deadly virus.’

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reported 102 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 893,461. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 20,089 on Friday.

According to the latest data by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,070 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic both in terms of cases as well as deaths followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

Till now 332,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 304,571 in Sindh, 128,561in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 24,318 in Balochistan, 80,010 in Islamabad, 18,547 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,454 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

