Pakistan values its relations with European Union: COAS

Ms. Androulla Kaminara, Ambassador of the European Union called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today (Monday).

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan Peace Process were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with the EU and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.