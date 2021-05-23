Double Click 970×250

PM Imran Khan summons PTI core committee meeting

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

23rd May, 2021. 12:11 pm
Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee today (Thursday) in Islamabad.

According to the details, Imran Khan will chair the meeting in the Prime Minister office. The meeting will review the current political situation in the country.

Matters related to Jahangir Tareen will also be discussed in the meeting.

On May 21, Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing in Islamabad, said that the National Accountability Bureau had been working for the past 23 years but the country could not overcome corruption because no-one could lay hands on the big fish.

Imran said that no country could progress without eradicating corruption, and stressed that development was not possible unless everybody came under the rule of law. “NAB has been working against corruption for 23 years but we can’t control corruption,” he said.

He added that NAB failed in controlling the corruption because NAB failed to NAB big fish. “We only catch the little ones,” he said, adding that without bringing the powerful under the law, the country could not progress.

