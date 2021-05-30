Prime Minister Imran Khan visited a National Command Authority (NCA) nuclear facility of the Strategic Forces Command today, 29 May 2021.

According to the details, on his arrival, he was received by Chairman JCSC General Nadeem Raza, NI(M) and Director General Strategic Plans Division, Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, HI(M).

During the visit, the Prime Minister was apprised of various facets of Pakistan’s Strategic Program.

The Prime Minister appreciated and acknowledged the untiring efforts of all the scientists and personnel associated with Pakistan’s Strategic Program and expressed full confidence in Pakistan’s nuclear capability and protection to strengthen the national defence.

This was Prime Minister Imran Khan’s first visit to a nuclear site since taking over as Prime Minister.

He has not yet chaired any meeting of the National Command Authority.

It should be noted that the Prime Minister is also the head of the NCA, which is the highest decision-making body in nuclear matters.

