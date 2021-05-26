PM Khan Discusses Palestine Issue With The Egyptian President

Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi had a telephone conversation on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister and the Egyptian President discussed the Palestinian issue during the telephonic conversation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has praised the Egyptian leadership for its role in the Palestinian cause while condemning Israeli barbarism against innocent Palestinians.

In the conversation, Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the desecration of Palestinian women, children and Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also called for a speedy and immediate solution to the Palestinian issue.

During the telephonic conversation, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Palestine has been turned into an open prison.

The prime minister also called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem.

In the telephone conversation, Imran Khan also demanded that the Palestinians should be given the right to self-determination and be brought back to the position before 1967.

In the conversation, Prime Minister Imran Khan also stressed the unity among Muslim Ummah.

The Egyptian President also invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Egypt.