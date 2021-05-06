Double Click 970×250

President Empowers Sessions Courts To Hear Rape Cases

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

06th May, 2021. 09:33 pm
Adsense 300×600
President Empowers Sessions Courts To Hear Rape Cases

President Dr Arif Alvi under the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance empowered the Sessions Courts to hear rape cases.

Under the ordinance, rape cases will be heard in session courts till the establishment of special courts across the country, national news agency Associated of Pakistan reported.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020.

Under the ordinance approved by President Alvi, special courts will be set up across the country to expedite the trial of rape cases on a priority basis.

The special courts will dispose of the rape cases within four months.

The Ordinance also suggests setting up Anti-rape Crisis Cells by the Prime Minister.

It will also be authorized to conduct a medico-legal examination within six hours of the incident.

A record will be prepared at the national level with help of the National Database and Registration Authority to register the perpetrators of sexual abuse.

The Ordinance prohibits revealing the identity of rape victims and makes it a punishable offence.

Earlier, President Arif Alvi had shared a sweet message on this occasion with his picture wearing a Sindhi Ajrak and Topi.

“A pleasure to celebrate #SindhiCultureDay I am proud of this thousand years old civilisation of my province. The culture is not only Sindhi Ajrak and Topi which are great & beautiful symbols, but also of profound hospitality,” he wrote in his tweet. 

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

Qatar's Finance Minister Arrested Over Alleged Corruption Charges
24 mins ago
Qatar’s Finance Minister Arrested Over Alleged Corruption Charges

Qatar Finance Minister Ali Shareef al-Emadi has been arrested on charges of...
Pakistan Returns $1 Billion In Commercial Loans: SBP
59 mins ago
Pakistan Returns $1 Billion In Commercial Loans: SBP

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has said that the government of...
Marina Khan
1 hour ago
Atiqa Odho Requests Fans To Pray For Marina Khan’s recovery from COVID-19

On Thursday, veteran actress Atiqa Odho has requested her fans and followers...
PTI Files Petition Seeking Annulment Of NA-249 By-Election
1 hour ago
PTI Files Petition Seeking Annulment Of NA-249 By-Election

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a petition seeking annulment of the NA-249...
Afghanistan: Former News Anchor Shot Dead In Kandahar
1 hour ago
Afghanistan: Former News Anchor Shot Dead In Kandahar

A finance ministry employee and former news anchor has been shot dead...
Sumbul Shahid
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s Media Industry Mourns Death Of Sumbul Shahid

Veteran actress Sumbul Shahid, who is the sister of legendary showbiz stars...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Qatar's Finance Minister Arrested Over Alleged Corruption Charges
24 mins ago
Qatar’s Finance Minister Arrested Over Alleged Corruption Charges

Qatar Finance Minister Ali Shareef al-Emadi has been arrested on charges of...
Abhilasha Patil
44 mins ago
Indian Actress Dies Due To Coronavirus Complications

Indian actress Abhilasha Patil has lost her life due to complications caused...
Pakistan Returns $1 Billion In Commercial Loans: SBP
59 mins ago
Pakistan Returns $1 Billion In Commercial Loans: SBP

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has said that the government of...
Marina Khan
1 hour ago
Atiqa Odho Requests Fans To Pray For Marina Khan’s recovery from COVID-19

On Thursday, veteran actress Atiqa Odho has requested her fans and followers...