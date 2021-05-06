President Empowers Sessions Courts To Hear Rape Cases

President Dr Arif Alvi under the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance empowered the Sessions Courts to hear rape cases.

Under the ordinance, rape cases will be heard in session courts till the establishment of special courts across the country, national news agency Associated of Pakistan reported.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020.

Under the ordinance approved by President Alvi, special courts will be set up across the country to expedite the trial of rape cases on a priority basis.

The special courts will dispose of the rape cases within four months.

The Ordinance also suggests setting up Anti-rape Crisis Cells by the Prime Minister.

It will also be authorized to conduct a medico-legal examination within six hours of the incident.

A record will be prepared at the national level with help of the National Database and Registration Authority to register the perpetrators of sexual abuse.

The Ordinance prohibits revealing the identity of rape victims and makes it a punishable offence.

