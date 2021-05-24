Punjab: 2% Quota Of Jobs Allocated For Transgender People

Double Click 300 x 250

The Department of Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) has decided to allocate a 2% quota of vacancies in its various departments for transgender people.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has recently released the results of the 2017 census of people and households, according to which the total population of the country is 207.68 million, which is increasing by 2.4% annually.

The total population of the country includes 106,180,000 males, 101,34,400 females and 321,744 transgender people.

According to the working paper, the department believes that transgender people are one of the weakest and most neglected communities in Pakistan and it is important to make them part of the workforce to protect and strengthen their rights.

Therefore, just as there is a quota for women (15%), for people with disabilities (3%) and for minorities (5%), there should be a 2% quota for transgender people in all departments.

The paper also states that ‘the department intends to allocate 2% quota for transgender in its affiliated departments, autonomous bodies, authorities and local bodies’.

There are 3,912,836 approved posts in Walled City Lahore Authority, 70,000 in Local Government and 1,718 in Local Council and Directorate General of Local Government.

A large number of these posts (approximately 70%) are vacant due to retirement, dismissal, non-recruitment and other issues.

In addition, the LWMC, which has thousands of employees, also faces a shortage of scavengers, mostly field workers.

In the paper, the secretary said that in future, according to the quota, 1,500 posts will be allocated for transgender people and it is not necessary to give them low-grade jobs as we also have vacancies for them.

Therefore, if they (transgender people) consider themselves eligible, they can apply and become officers through a transparent process.