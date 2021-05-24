Double Click 900 x 250

Punjab: 2% Quota Of Jobs Allocated For Transgender People

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

24th May, 2021. 01:38 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Punjab: 2% Quota Of Jobs Allocated For Transgender People
Double Click 300 x 250

The Department of Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) has decided to allocate a 2% quota of vacancies in its various departments for transgender people.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has recently released the results of the 2017 census of people and households, according to which the total population of the country is 207.68 million, which is increasing by 2.4% annually.

The total population of the country includes 106,180,000 males, 101,34,400 females and 321,744 transgender people.

According to the working paper, the department believes that transgender people are one of the weakest and most neglected communities in Pakistan and it is important to make them part of the workforce to protect and strengthen their rights.

Therefore, just as there is a quota for women (15%), for people with disabilities (3%) and for minorities (5%), there should be a 2% quota for transgender people in all departments.

The paper also states that ‘the department intends to allocate 2% quota for transgender in its affiliated departments, autonomous bodies, authorities and local bodies’.

There are 3,912,836 approved posts in Walled City Lahore Authority, 70,000 in Local Government and 1,718 in Local Council and Directorate General of Local Government.

A large number of these posts (approximately 70%) are vacant due to retirement, dismissal, non-recruitment and other issues.

In addition, the LWMC, which has thousands of employees, also faces a shortage of scavengers, mostly field workers.

In the paper, the secretary said that in future, according to the quota, 1,500 posts will be allocated for transgender people and it is not necessary to give them low-grade jobs as we also have vacancies for them.

Therefore, if they (transgender people) consider themselves eligible, they can apply and become officers through a transparent process.

Double Click 728 x 90

Read More

Bahrain suspends flights from Pakistan
19 mins ago
Bahrain Suspends Entry of Travellers From Pakistan, Other 4 Countries

The Civil Aviation Affairs of Bahrain has imposed a travel ban on...
Depression Over East Central Bay Of Bengal Turned Into Cyclone Storm
24 mins ago
Depression Over East Central Bay Of Bengal Turned Into Cyclone Storm

The Deep Depression over the east-central of the Bay of Bengal turned...
Wasim Akram feels Amir should be included in Pakistan's T20 World Cup
30 mins ago
Wasim Akram urges PCB to bring Amir back for T20 World cup

Former captain and Cricket legend Wasim Akram has urged Pakistan Cricket Board...
Sadaf Kanwal Shahroz Sabzwari
40 mins ago
Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal, the couple which had garnered immense hate...
COVID-19: Sindh bans unnecessary movement of Karachi citizens after 8 pm
48 mins ago
COVID-19: Sindh bans unnecessary movement of Karachi citizens after 8 pm

In wake of the rising coronavirus cases, the government of Sindh has...
Bella Hadid Dior Ties
2 hours ago
Bella Hadid’s Affiliation With Famous Brand In Tumult After Pro-Palestine Protest

After receiving intense flak for standing against the Israelis in support of...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Bahrain suspends flights from Pakistan
19 mins ago
Bahrain Suspends Entry of Travellers From Pakistan, Other 4 Countries

The Civil Aviation Affairs of Bahrain has imposed a travel ban on...
Depression Over East Central Bay Of Bengal Turned Into Cyclone Storm
24 mins ago
Depression Over East Central Bay Of Bengal Turned Into Cyclone Storm

The Deep Depression over the east-central of the Bay of Bengal turned...
Wasim Akram feels Amir should be included in Pakistan's T20 World Cup
30 mins ago
Wasim Akram urges PCB to bring Amir back for T20 World cup

Former captain and Cricket legend Wasim Akram has urged Pakistan Cricket Board...
Sadaf Kanwal Shahroz Sabzwari
40 mins ago
Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal, the couple which had garnered immense hate...