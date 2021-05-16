Punjab Govt. Notifies To Extend COVID Lockdown Till May 30

Owing to the rising number of Coronavirus cases in Pakistan, the Punjab government has announced to limit COVID restrictions further in Punjab province till May 30th.

The Punjab government on Saturday announced it was extending the coronavirus lockdown till May 30.

A notification released by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department of the provincial government stated that the lockdown forced has been prolonged till May 30.

The notification has the following points in highlights:

Certain services have been exempt from these restrictions such as medical services, pharmacies, courier and postal services, utility offices including electricity, gas, internet and cellular companies, petrol pumps, shops of essential goods and the food delivery service. All public gatherings and social events will remain banned in districts where the coronavirus positivity ratio remains above 8%. Ban on indoor and outdoor dining in restaurants will have also been extended. However, takeaways and delivery services for restaurants have been allowed by the government. Offices will be allowed to reopen with a strict 50% work from home policy in place. Cinema halls will remain closed, and a complete ban will be imposed on all public gatherings, sports, and cultural events. Transport services will be allowed to run with 50% capacity.

کیبنٹ کمیٹی برائے کورونا کی سفارشات کے مطابق پنجاب بھر میں لاک ڈاؤن آرڈرز کی تفصیلات: لاک ڈاؤن 17 مئی سے 30 مئی تک نافذ العمل رہے گا

•تمام مارکیٹس کے کاروباری اوقات رات 8 بجے تک ہوں گے۔ • تمام سرکاری اور نجی دفاتر کو %50 سٹاف کے ساتھ کام کرنے کی اجازت ہو گی۔ pic.twitter.com/DU1he91KKW — Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) May 16, 2021

Earlier, the Government of Punjab had announced to put more areas of the province under smart lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus.

The government had notified imposition of smart lockdown in several areas of provincial capital city Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and Hafizabad.

According to the notification, the government had clamped smart lockdown in 22 areas in Lahore, nine areas in Rawalpindi, four localities in Gujranwala, and three areas of Gujrat.

The health authorities earlier imposed smart lockdown in 13 areas of Lahore and declared the closure of the shopping malls, restaurants, and offices in areas under lockdown, whereas, movement of local residents was also restricted.

The health secretary had announced that only one person and a vehicle will be allowed to move at a time, whereas, a complete ban will be observed on all gatherings and events.