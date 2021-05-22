Double Click 970×250

Saudi King Salman speaks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

22nd May, 2021. 09:39 pm
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, during a telephone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, reaffirmed the Kingdom’s denunciation of the Israeli aggression and attacks in Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip over the past 11 days.

King Salman offered his prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured during the conflict and said he wishes the Palestinian people security and peace.

He added that the Kingdom will continue its efforts at all levels to prevent Israeli attacks on Jerusalem by working with all relevant parties to put pressure on the Israeli government.

The Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed his deep gratitude for the Kingdom’s support and thanked the king and the Saudi government for their efforts within international, Islamic, and Arab organizations to stop the Israeli aggression and support the Palestinian people.

A ceasefire agreement had been reached between Israel and Hamas after 11 days of fighting that wreaked havoc in the Gaza Strip and disrupted life in Israel.

According to the international news agency, after the ceasefire, celebrations were heard on the streets of Gaza, with car horns being blown and a few aerial shots fired as crowds took to the streets in the occupied West Bank.

Egypt negotiated a ceasefire following international pressure to halt the bloodshed that began on May 10.

