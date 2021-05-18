Shah Mahmood Qureshi Meets Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on 18 May 2021 (Tuesday) in Ankara.

The Foreign Minister is visiting Turkey to exchange views on the worsening situation in the Israeli Occupied Palestinian Territories.

During the meeting, the two Foreign Ministers discussed ways to mobilize the international community to help stop Israeli aggression against the Palestinians.

It was reaffirmed that the international community had a collective responsibility in ensuring necessary steps to help address the dire situation, restore peace, and facilitate a just solution.

The Foreign Minister apprised his Turkish counterpart of the sentiment prevailing in Pakistan in support of the people of Palestine including the resolution unanimously adopted by the National Assembly of Pakistan.

FM @SMQureshiPTI met with 🇹🇷 FM @MevlutCavusoglu in #Ankara today. The two FMs exchanged views on the worsening situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.1/2 🇵🇰🇹🇷🇵🇸#WeStandWithPalestine pic.twitter.com/k5Eqq4ZAXe — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) May 18, 2021

While taking stock of the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries, the two sides discussed the ongoing preparations for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) that will be held in Turkey this year.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also reiterated appreciation for Turkey’s principled and steadfast support on the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Underscoring Pakistan’s abiding interest in a peaceful, secure, and stable Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Qureshi illustrated Pakistan’s consistent efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process. He expressed the hope that the Afghan parties would seize the opportunity and work out an inclusive politically negotiated settlement.

The Foreign Minister also lauded Turkey’s valuable efforts to re-energize the Afghan peace process.

The Foreign Minister and the Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Palestine and other countries, will be traveling to New York to participate in-person in a meeting of the UN General Assembly on the Palestine issue.

🇵🇰🇹🇷FMs discussed ways to mobilize int’l community to help stop #Israeli aggression against #Palestinians & reaffirmed that int’l community had a collective resp. in ensuring necessary steps to help address the dire situation, restore☮️ & facilitate a just solution. 2/2 🇵🇰🇹🇷🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/XERQ6fFQOQ — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) May 18, 2021

FM Calls Upon Entire Muslim Community To Help Stop Israel’s Persecution In Gaza

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who arrived in Turkey today on an extensive diplomatic mission, said that Pakistan was establishing contacts with different countries in a bid to pressure Israel to stop violence against Palestine, which entered the 9th consecutive day.

In a statement on Tuesday, Shah Mahmood said the Muslims residing in European countries must also play their role in this regard.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan is on an extensive diplomatic mission to draw global attention towards the fast-deteriorating situation in Palestine. 🇵🇰🇵🇸#PakistanStandsWithPalestine pic.twitter.com/ylTMk38bAa — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) May 18, 2021

He said, “The bombardment in Palestine has resulted in a power outage and affected the supplies of essential commodities.” “It will be lamentable if the international community remained silent on the Palestinian situation, added the Foreign Minister.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said hurdles are being created so that the Palestinian Foreign Minister could not attend the UN General Assembly session. He said we will wait for the Palestinian Foreign Minister and want him to accompany us for the session.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Arrives In Turkey:

Earlier in the day, FM Qureshi has arrived in Turkey to attend the United Nations General-Assembly (UNGA) urgent meeting later in order to discuss the grave situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

On the special instructions of PM Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrives in Turkey on an extensive diplomatic mission to draw global attention towards the Palestine-Israel issue.

Foreign Minister @SMQureshiPTI reaches Turkey on special diplomatic mission as per PM Khan’s direction to raise voice for Palestinians.

He will leave for NYC with Turkish, Sudanese & Palestinian Foreign Ministers from here. #PakistanSupportsPalestine pic.twitter.com/S5PoNJEBna — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 18, 2021

Qureshi, along with foreign ministers of Sudan, Palestine and Turkey will, then, leave for New York to attend the UNGA meeting, set to take place on May 20.

The Foreign Minister will also address an emergency session of the UNGA to reaffirm Pakistan’s support for the cause of oppressed Palestinians.

During his stay in New York, FM Qureshi will hold important meetings with different key figures and talk to international media and present Pakistan’s stance over the situation in Palestine.