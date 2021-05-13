Shehbaz Sharif Exchanges Eid Greeting With Bilawal Bhutto

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received a telephone call from PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the sources, during the call, Shehbaz Sharif exchanged Eid greeting with Bilawal.

Bilawal also sent Eid-ul-Fitr greetings for Hamza Shahbaz and the two leaders discussed the political situation.

Note that, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Thursday that the name of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif has been put on Exit Control List (ECL).

It is worth mentioning here that PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif was offloaded from a Qatar-bound flight at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore on May 08, a day after the Lahore High Court granted one-time permission to him to travel abroad for medical treatment.