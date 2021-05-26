Double Click 728 x 90
Sheikh Rashid Arrives In Karachi On A Two-Day Visit

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

26th May, 2021. 06:29 pm
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has arrived in Karachi today (May 26th) on a two-day visit.

After landing in Karachi, Sheikh Rashid said that he came to Karachi on PM Khan’s directions and will review the law and order situation of the province.

It may be recalled that taking note of the law and order situation in Sindh, the Prime Minister had yesterday directed the Home Minister to visit Sindh and work out a strategy on the situation with law enforcement agencies.

“The mission is only peace. I will present the law and order report to the Prime Minister. I have important meetings in Karachi. I will also meet Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah,” said Sheikh Rashid at Karachi Airport.

He went on to say that he will meet DG Sindh today.

Showing confidence in Imran Khan’s government, Sheikh Rashid said that “Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete 5 years of his government.”

I will hold a detailed press conference after meeting all the institutions and will give the details tomorrow at 4 pm, said Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid

It is pertinent to mention here that the minister will meet Chief Minister Sindh tomorrow (May 27) at 10 am and Governor Sindh at 1 pm.

Sheikh Rashid also said that he will eradicate drugs from Karachi as this is his “job”. He also told the media that he will hold a meeting with DG ANF on Drugs.

It should be mentioned here that the interior minister before leaving for Karachi said at the Islamabad airport that,

“The mission is only peace. I will present the law and order report to the Prime Minister. I have important meetings in Karachi. I will also meet Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.”

