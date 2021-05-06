Double Click 970×250

Sindh Announces Closure of Public Transport From May 8-16

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

06th May, 2021. 05:03 pm
Sindh public transport to remain closed

Transport Minister Awais Qadir Shah has on Thursday announced the closure of public transport from May 8 to 16 in Sindh.

Inter-provincial, inter-city and tourist transportation in the province will be closed during this period, he added.

The decision, however, will not be enforced over the public transport within the city, Awais Qadir said.

The province had earlier requested the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to impose a ban on inter-provincial transport.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presides over a meeting of the Coronavirus Taskforce at CM House here on Thursday (today).

The Coronavirus Task Force meeting has decided to ban takeaways from restaurants and allow only home deliveries from Friday, May 7 to Sunday, May 9.

The meeting was held to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation and decided to further tighten restrictions to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

The decisions taken during the meeting are as follows:

  1. No takeaways will be allowed after the sunset from Friday to Sunday.
  2. Only home deliveries will be allowed.
  3. Grocery shops to shut at 6 pm.
  4. Karachi’s beaches including Hawksbay and Seaview will remain closed during the Eid holidays.
  5. Pharmacies have been exempted from business timing restrictions.
  6. Vaccination centres will operate round the clock.

The meeting decided to force more limitations from Sunday till the Eid holidays are over.

