Murtaza Wahab, the Sindh government’s representative, has denied rumours regarding the Sinopharm vaccine’s banning in the province.
In a tweet on Friday, Murtaza Wahab rejected claims saying that the doses of the Sinopharm vaccine had been stopped for the time being.
“This decision has been made to ensure adequate supply for people who have already received their 1st dose of Sinopharm #SayYesToVaccine,” he added.
Coronavirus Situation – Death Toll In Pakistan
Sindh has reported 714 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths during the past 24 hours.
As per the daily reports, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that at least 13 more patients of Coronavirus lost lives overnight raising the provincial death toll to 4,793.
714 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally in the province to 297064, he added.
The chief minister said that 11,110 samples were tested in a day, which detected 714 cases.
Eid Al-Fitr Guidelines
Earlier, to curb the rapid spread of Coronavirus across the country, the National Command and Operating Centre (NCOC) had issued guidelines during Eid holidays.
- Eid prayers should be organised in open spaces with COVID protocols. If there is a compulsion to offer prayers in a mosque, then windows and doors should be kept open for ventilation.
- Eid prayers should take place in 2-3 shifts at one venue with staggered timings to minimise attendance.
- Efforts should be made to keep the sermon (khutba) very brief in order to reduce exposure.
- Discourage sick, elderly, and children under 15-years of age from attending prayers.
- Mandatory wearing of face mask.
- Multiple entry and exit points at prayer venue to avoid rush of individuals.
- Thermal screening at entry points.
- Availability and use of hand sanitisers at entrances and exits.
- 6-feet social distancing markings at the venue.
- Worshippers should bring their own prayer mats.
- Encourage people to perform wudhu/ablution at home
- Discourage socialising and handshakes at the venue after prayers.
- No gathering before and after prayer.
- Banners/panaflexes highlighting COVID-19 protocols should be displayed at prominent places at the venue as part of the awareness campaign.
- Well laid out parking areas should be prepared for crowd management.