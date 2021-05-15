Murtaza Wahab, the Sindh government’s representative, has denied rumours regarding the Sinopharm vaccine’s banning in the province.

In a tweet on Friday, Murtaza Wahab rejected claims saying that the doses of the Sinopharm vaccine had been stopped for the time being.

“This decision has been made to ensure adequate supply for people who have already received their 1st dose of Sinopharm #SayYesToVaccine,” he added.

Sinopharm has not been banned in #Sindh, only its fresh dose has been stopped for the time being. This decision has been made to ensure adequate supply for people who have already received their 1st dose of Sinopharm #SayYesToVaccine https://t.co/HuMvM8yGzP — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) May 14, 2021

Coronavirus Situation – Death Toll In Pakistan

Sindh has reported 714 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths during the past 24 hours.

As per the daily reports, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that at least 13 more patients of Coronavirus lost lives overnight raising the provincial death toll to 4,793.

714 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally in the province to 297064, he added.

The chief minister said that 11,110 samples were tested in a day, which detected 714 cases.

Eid Al-Fitr Guidelines

Earlier, to curb the rapid spread of Coronavirus across the country, the National Command and Operating Centre (NCOC) had issued guidelines during Eid holidays.