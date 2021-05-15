Double Click 970×250

“Sinopharm Vaccine Not Banned”, Murtaza Wahab Denies Fake Reports

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

15th May, 2021. 10:12 am
Adsense 300×600
Murtaza Wahab Sinopharm vaccine

Murtaza Wahab, the Sindh government’s representative, has denied rumours regarding the Sinopharm vaccine’s banning in the province.

In a tweet on Friday, Murtaza Wahab rejected claims saying that the doses of the Sinopharm vaccine had been stopped for the time being.

“This decision has been made to ensure adequate supply for people who have already received their 1st dose of Sinopharm #SayYesToVaccine,” he added.

Coronavirus Situation – Death Toll In Pakistan

Sindh has reported 714 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths during the past 24 hours.

As per the daily reports, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that at least 13 more patients of Coronavirus lost lives overnight raising the provincial death toll to 4,793.

714 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally in the province to 297064, he added.

The chief minister said that 11,110 samples were tested in a day, which detected 714 cases.

Eid Al-Fitr Guidelines

Earlier, to curb the rapid spread of Coronavirus across the country, the National Command and Operating Centre (NCOC) had issued guidelines during Eid holidays.

  1. Eid prayers should be organised in open spaces with COVID protocols. If there is a compulsion to offer prayers in a mosque, then windows and doors should be kept open for ventilation.
  2. Eid prayers should take place in 2-3 shifts at one venue with staggered timings to minimise attendance.
  3. Efforts should be made to keep the sermon (khutba) very brief in order to reduce exposure.
  4. Discourage sick, elderly, and children under 15-years of age from attending prayers.
  5. Mandatory wearing of face mask.
  6. Multiple entry and exit points at prayer venue to avoid rush of individuals.
  7. Thermal screening at entry points.
  8. Availability and use of hand sanitisers at entrances and exits.
  9. 6-feet social distancing markings at the venue.
  10. Worshippers should bring their own prayer mats.
  11. Encourage people to perform wudhu/ablution at home
  12. Discourage socialising and handshakes at the venue after prayers.
  13. No gathering before and after prayer.
  14. Banners/panaflexes highlighting COVID-19 protocols should be displayed at prominent places at the venue as part of the awareness campaign.
  15. Well laid out parking areas should be prepared for crowd management.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Coronavirus Pakistan
4 days ago
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Vaccine registration for citizens aged 30 above will start from May 16

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Registration of coronavirus vaccines for persons in the age...
COVID-19 in Pakistan: National Death toll jumps to 19,210
4 days ago
COVID-19 in Pakistan: National Death toll jumps to 19,210

Pakistan recorded 104 deaths related to the novel coronavirus in the past...
Coronavirus Vaccine
1 week ago
Second batch of Coronavirus vaccine received by Pakistan Army from PLA

Pakistan Army has received the Second batch of coronavirus vaccine from the...
Pakistan AstraZeneca vaccine doses
1 week ago
Pakistan Receives 1.2mn Doses of British vaccine AstraZeneca; Guidelines Issued

Pakistan has on Saturday (today) received 1.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca...
COVID-19 Pakistan Enters 8-Day complete lockdown
1 week ago
COVID-19: Pakistan Enters Complete Eight-Day Lockdown As Eid Nears

Pakistan has declared a complete eight-day complete lockdown ahead of Eid-Ul-Fitr to...
Coronavirus Karachi
1 week ago
14% increase in Coronavirus cases in Karachi

Coronavirus cases in Karachi increased up to 14.32% in the last 24...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Petrol
4 hours ago
New prices of petroleum products to be determined on May 17

As the prices of petroleum products remained unchanged in the month of...
Sajal Ahad
5 hours ago
We All Want Someone To Look At Us Like Sajal Looks At Ahad

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir are one of the most loved...
Momal Sheikh birthday
5 hours ago
Mahira Khan Wishes BFF Momal Sheikh On Her Birthday

We have often seen rivalries between celebrities, however, there are many of...
Cyclone Tauktae
5 hours ago
Cyclone Tauktae intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm

Cyclone Tauktae "is likely to intensify further" during the next 18-24 hours,...